United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.57

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$113.57 and last traded at C$113.55, with a volume of 1397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$113.00.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.