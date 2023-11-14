United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

URI opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.77 and a 200-day moving average of $423.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

