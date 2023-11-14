United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

