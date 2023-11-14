United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 4.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 101,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Rentals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.77 and its 200-day moving average is $423.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

