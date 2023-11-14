Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.97. Uniti Group shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 456,926 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

