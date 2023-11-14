Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Position Reduced by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,117 shares during the period. Unity Biotechnology accounts for about 0.3% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned about 0.86% of Unity Biotechnology worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

