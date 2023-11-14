Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $293.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,615. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

