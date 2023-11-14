Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

