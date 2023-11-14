Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

VYMI stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

