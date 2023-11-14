Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.90

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $246.90 and last traded at $246.81, with a volume of 86387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

