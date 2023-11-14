Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

