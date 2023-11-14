Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is MAS Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 113,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,554. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.