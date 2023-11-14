Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $205,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 385,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

