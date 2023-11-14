Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,109,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 513,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.79. 1,336,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,319. The company has a market cap of $329.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

