Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $522,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.37. 1,388,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

