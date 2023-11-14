Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $510,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 248,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 513,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $410.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.