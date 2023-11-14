Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.90. 31,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,657. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $262.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.33.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

