Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.