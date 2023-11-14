Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 7th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $167,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 1,544,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,731. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

