Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rain Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 10.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

