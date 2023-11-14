Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

