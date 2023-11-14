Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

