Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VTV stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.95. 409,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,741. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

