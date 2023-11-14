Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,219. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

