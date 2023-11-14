Veritable L.P. Buys 13,178 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.