Veritable L.P. Buys 13,178 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
