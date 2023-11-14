Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,525 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Sweetgreen worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,394 shares of company stock worth $3,149,994. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

