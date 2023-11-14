Veritable L.P. Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.08. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

