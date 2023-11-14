Veritable L.P. Has $148.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,657 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $148,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IWR stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

