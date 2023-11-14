Veritable L.P. Has $315.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.45% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $315,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

