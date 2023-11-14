Veritable L.P. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $168.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.