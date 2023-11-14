Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 1.19% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 804.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 844,375 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 535,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

