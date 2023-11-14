Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,867 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

