Veritable L.P. Purchases 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $609.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $578.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.