Veritable L.P. Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

