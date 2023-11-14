Veritable L.P. Sells 229 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

OEF stock opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.20 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

