Veritable L.P. Sells 6,269 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

