Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.93

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.93 and last traded at $169.88, with a volume of 9127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
