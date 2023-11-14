Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.78

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 616061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $5,021,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $4,217,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

