Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24,917.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
