Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24,917.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.