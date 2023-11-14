Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3,969.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

