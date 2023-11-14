Vestor Capital LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,049 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

