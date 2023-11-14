Vestor Capital LLC Invests $834,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,137 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

