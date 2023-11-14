Vestor Capital LLC Invests $998,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $453.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

