Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 25,829 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 249.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

CCI opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

