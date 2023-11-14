Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 294.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

