Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 360.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

