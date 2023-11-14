Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1,998.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

