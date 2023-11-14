Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $290.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile



Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

