Vestor Capital LLC Sells 11,385 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

