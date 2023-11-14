Vestor Capital LLC Sells 6,607 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

